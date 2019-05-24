Ralph George Washington Sr., 70, of Louisa, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019. He was born on Feb. 28, 1949, in Fluvanna County, to the late Thomas and Nancy Washington.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Washington; brothers, Thomas George Washington Jr. and Calvin Washington; and sisters, Eve Christmas, Annette Christmas, Reverend Betty Jane Creasy, Mary Christmas and Elsie Roberts.

He is survived by his sons (from his first marriage to Frances Porter), Ralph George Washington Jr. and his wife, Taporia, Tim Washington and his wife, Rekeya; daughters, Paula Johnson, Rachel Burton and her husband, Demetrius, and Charnelle Meredith and her husband, William; son (from his second marriage to Gloria Lee) Eric Lee and his fiancée, Kim; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; beloved sisters, Kathleen Johnson and Cassandra Thomas and her husband, Anson; brothers, James Washington and his wife, Diane, Thomas Washington and his wife, Bertha, and Stanley Washington and his wife, Karen; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Ralph committed his life to the Lord later in life and was very passionate about sharing his faith with everyone that he encountered. Some of his favorite scriptures were Psalms 63 and 25, and John 3:3 (King James Version), "Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."

The funeral service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on May 26 at the Sun Chapel, D.D. Watson Mortician, 117 West Street, Louisa, with Pastor Lewis Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in the Washington Family Cemetery.

D. D. Watson Mortician Inc. handled the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com. Published in Central Virginian on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary