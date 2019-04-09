|
Renie Meredith Moak passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 65 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Renie is survived by her beloved husband, Tom Moak; sister, Karen Daimler (Charlie); brother, Steve Alesky (Joanne); daughters, Michelle Meredith (Tom Rempe) and Lauren Patton (Tyler); stepdaughter, Lisa Hall (Brian); and grandchildren, London, Carter, Mila and Nolan.
Renie grew up in Massapequa Park, N.Y., and later spent more than 20 years in northeast Ohio before moving to Lake Anna and working on classifieds for The Central Virginian.
Most recently, she has been splitting time between her beautiful homes in Virginia and Ohio, spending time with her cherished children and grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on April 6 at St. John Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Interment followed at Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Chagrin Falls.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019