Richard S. Pregnall, 39, of Louisa, and formerly of Front Royal, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019, in Madison.

Richard was born on Aug. 6, 1979, in Presque Isle, Maine, and was the son of Susan S. Pregnall, of Front Royal, and the late Henry Davidson Pregnall III.

Surviving with his mother are his brother, Henry Davidson Pregnall IV and wife, Teresa Jean Jenkins Pregnall, of Front Royal; stepsister, Laura Leigh Pregnall Smith, of Richmond; special niece, Cherokee B. Myers; and nephew, Hayden Glenn Imella.

He was working for Bluegreen Resort in Gordonsville.

Richard was a very proud member of the Sons of the American Legion, serving as past president and held many other offices.

He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.

