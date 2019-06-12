Home

Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
Richard S. Pregnall Obituary
Richard S. Pregnall, 39, of Louisa, and formerly of Front Royal, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019, in Madison.
Richard was born on Aug. 6, 1979, in Presque Isle, Maine, and was the son of Susan S. Pregnall, of Front Royal, and the late Henry Davidson Pregnall III.
Surviving with his mother are his brother, Henry Davidson Pregnall IV and wife, Teresa Jean Jenkins Pregnall, of Front Royal; stepsister, Laura Leigh Pregnall Smith, of Richmond; special niece, Cherokee B. Myers; and nephew, Hayden Glenn Imella.
He was working for Bluegreen Resort in Gordonsville.
Richard was a very proud member of the Sons of the American Legion, serving as past president and held many other offices.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be on June 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, in Front Royal.
Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019
