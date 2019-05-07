Robert "Bobby" Leroy Foulks, 57, of Louisa, was called home to be the Lord on May 2, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Loudon County on April 24, 1962 to the late James Richardson and Mary Ann Foulks.

He was married to the love of his life, Michelle Foulks, for 30 years. For all of those years, Bobby was a loving, attentive and devoted husband. Bobby worked as a jack-of-all-trades and could build, fix or repair anything. He really loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes. He lived life to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Richardson, and his mother, Mary Ann Foulks.

He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Foulks; sisters, Marion and family, Mary and family, Sarah and family and Vicki and family; brothers, James and family and Mickel and family; sister-in-law, Ruby Carter; mother-in-law, Jeraldine Frye; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bobby was blessed with many other loving caretakers and assistants who were there to aid him during his illness; most notably his roadies, Julie Perche, David and Sissy Purdue and friend, Clint Carter.

We will miss Bobby. The memories of his gentle way, loving smiles and faithful stand for the Lord Jesus Christ will forever be cherished in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on May 11 in the Sun Chapel at D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., Louisa. Interment will take place at a later date.

