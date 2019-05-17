Roger L. Wolfrey, 70, of Gordonsville, died May 14, 2019 at his home. Born June 5, 1948 in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Elmer and Susie Wolfrey.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Henry, Kenneth, Lester and Junior Wolfrey; and sisters, Lucille Wolfrey Hoffman and Marjorie Wolfrey Hunt.

Mr. Wolfrey is survived by his wife of 48 years, Laura A. Deavers Wolfrey; son, Randy Wolfrey; daughter, Mandy Richardson; grandchildren, Jase Allen Wolfrey, and Sam, Spenser and Sylvia Richardson; sisters, Betty Wolfrey Hunt and Carolyn Wolfrey Heath and husband, Bennie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger served in the United States Marine Corps and he was a Vietnam veteran. He worked at Orange Madison Co-op for 20 years and he was retired from Virginia Tractor in Charlottesville.

A celebration for family and friends will be held on May 24 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.