Rose Yvonne Harrell, 71, of Bumpass, died May 4, 2019 in Glen Allen, Va. Born Dec. 5, 1947 in Wilson, N. C., she was a daughter of the late Valentine T. Harrell and Rosa Lee White.
Yvonne is survived by a special friend, Buford St. John, of Bumpass; brothers, Bobby Harrell and Ronnie Harrell, both of South Hill, Gary Harrell, and Jimmy Harrell, both of Bumpass; sisters, Linda Fralin, of Roanoke, and Jean Stephens, of Florida; stepsister, Patricia Lewis, of Florida; Brenda Miles, of Bumpass, who was like a sister to her; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Harrell, and a sister, Janet Warren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 10 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral.
Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.
Published in Central Virginian on May 16, 2019