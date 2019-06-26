|
|
Samuel "Sammy" Johnson, 67, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Oakes Johnson; son, Eric (Marie); daughter, Audrey (Anthony); grandsons, Camdyn and Bryce; and many loving family members and friends.
Mr. Johnson worked 41 years for Virginia Department of Transportation, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved music.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 29 at Hebron Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethpage Christian Church Building Fund, 4491 Fredericks Hall Rd., Mineral, VA 23117, or Hebron Baptist Church, 6431 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551.
Online guest book is available at www.woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on July 3, 2019