Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel "Sammy" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel "Sammy" Johnson Obituary
Samuel "Sammy" Johnson, 67, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Oakes Johnson; son, Eric (Marie); daughter, Audrey (Anthony); grandsons, Camdyn and Bryce; and many loving family members and friends.
Mr. Johnson worked 41 years for Virginia Department of Transportation, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved music.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 29 at Hebron Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethpage Christian Church Building Fund, 4491 Fredericks Hall Rd., Mineral, VA 23117, or Hebron Baptist Church, 6431 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551.
Online guest book is available at www.woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodward Funeral Home
Download Now