Sue Lewis Perkinson, 92, of Mineral, passed away on May 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born Aug. 13, 1926 in Alberta, Va. to the late Russell and Sue Daniel Lewis.

Mrs. Perkinson was a member of Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church and past member of the Women's Circle. She enjoyed watercolor painting and gourmet cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hunter Conn Perkinson; six siblings; and grandson, David Jackson II.

She is survived by three children, Norma Perkinson Jackson (David), Louis Edward Perkinson and Hunter Conn Perkinson Jr. (Carol), all of Mineral; three grandchildren, Hayley Perkinson, Hunter Perkinson III and Stephanie Gits (Clayton); seven great-grandchildren, Sophia Gits, Samantha Gits, Hunter Perkinson IV, Summer Perkinson, David Jackson III, Brynn Jackson and Mia Jackson; and daughter-in-law, Bernadette Jackson.

A memorial service will be held on June 15 at 11 a.m. at Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Rd., Mineral, VA 23117, with Rev. Lindsey Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue's name to Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church.

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

