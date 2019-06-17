Thomas "Tee" Asher Clay, of Troy, fell asleep in death on June 2, 2019. Tee was born on April 8, 1982, in Charlottesville.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Marian Jackson; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Grooms; and sister-in-law, Amy Clay.

Tee leaves behind his mother, Shirley Clay, of Moses Lake, Wash.; father, Thomas Grooms, of Louisa; four amazing children, Jah'miere Clay, of Troy, and Marlee, Camden and Keller Clay, of Richmond, Va.; two sisters, Angela Clay, of Moses Lake, Washington, and Amanda Boone and brother-in-law, Brandon Boone, of Troy; a brother, Jonathan "Jay" Clay, of Fairfax; nieces and nephews, Londyn, Landon, A'straia and August Boone, of Troy, and Nellia and Chloe Clay, of Fairfax.

Tee graduated from Louisa County High School in 2000 and went on to Johnson and Wales University to obtain his degree in culinary arts. He was working toward his dream of owning a restaurant and food truck; however, that dream will continue to live on in his eldest son, who will be following in his footsteps to become a chef.

We will miss Tee's laughter, frequent phone calls, smile and his bear hugs. He loved to cook and spend time with his children as often as he could. We find comfort in Jehovah God's promise of a resurrection of a priceless opportunity when multitudes of people who have died will come back from the dead and enjoy eternal life here on earth (Psalms: 37:9-11, 29, Rev 21: 3, 4). Knowing that Tee is resting in Jehovah's memory waiting to hear Jesus's voice, "Thomas, come out," brings us tremendous joy and comfort.

The family has opted for a private memorial and would like everyone to remember Tee in their own special way. Until we meet in paradise... We love you TT, and Good Night, Chef! Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary