Deacon Thomas C. McGhee was called into eternal rest on May 27, 2019. He was the youngest of 17 children, born on Sept. 28, 1935 to the late James C. McGhee and Sophia A. Watson-McGhee.

Thomas was raised and educated in Louisa County and graduated from A.G. Richardson High School.

Thomas grew up and lived most of his life in Louisa. For approximately six years, he lived in Newark, N. J. where he worked and resided with one of his sisters and her family. After the death of his father on April 11, 1964, Thomas moved back to Louisa where he worked various jobs and cared for his mother. He was a very caring son to his mother.

He married his beloved wife, Ellen V. Walker, on July 3, 1976, and to that union, in 1980, came the love of their lives, Mark McGhee.

After working for many years at Shoney's in Charlottesville as a cook, he worked as a security guard at Dominion Energy and the Powhatan Prison. Additionally, Thomas worked as a school bus driver and a custodian at Trevilians Elementary School from where he retired.

Thomas demonstrated his dedication to his community by volunteering as a rescue squad driver and transported fresh foods from the community food bank to his church for the members.

At an early age, he was baptized and attended Sunday school at Foster Creek Baptist Church until his parents moved their membership to Bright Hope Baptist Church, Trevilians. At Bright Hope, he continued being an active member of the church and Sunday school. He sang in the choir, served as superintendent of the Sunday school, was a deacon, served as chairman of the deacon board, trustee and usher for many years until his demise.

His pride and joy was being president of the Louisa County Sunday School Union. He worked faithfully in this position until the end.

In 2003 and 2005, he was blessed with his two grandchildren, Logan and Olivia McGhee. His world revolved around them from their birth and up until his final days. He would frequently bring them up to everyone he talked to. They were his pride and joy. He told everyone that he considered them two of his biggest blessings.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers, Carl, James, Clarence, Alex, Ralph, David, Floyd, Charles, Reager and Albert; and sisters, Marie Dowling, Inez Collins, Elsie Sellers, Bertha and Fannie McGhee.

The memory of Thomas will be held fond and dear by his wife, Ellen; beloved son, Mark (Rachel); two grandchildren, Logan and Olivia McGhee; sister, Susie M. McGhee; and a host of other family members, church members and dear friends.

A special thank you to Martha Jefferson Hospital of Charlottesville and Dogwood Village of Orange for the thoughtful care they displayed to the entire family during Thomas' illness.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race," 2 Timothy 4:7. Published in Central Virginian on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary