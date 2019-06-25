|
Wade Dakota Gibson, 19, of Louisa, died June 18, 2019. He was born Nov. 22, 1999 in Charlottesville.
He loved hunting and fishing, and he was a member of Cobham Hunt Club. He also enjoyed participating in basketball activities at New Life Church in Louisa.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Joshua Mason Gibson and Dawn Gibson; mother, Stephanie Marshall; grandparents, Frank Mason Gibson Jr., Janice Gibson and Terry Shellito; brothers, Joshua Mason Gibson Jr., Michael "Mikey" Marshall and Brian Wallace Jr.; sisters, Amber Gibson, Rosa Lopez, Brianna Lopez, Shaelynn Wallace and Brooklyn Wallace; stepbrother, Austin Ramsey; stepsister, Cheyanne Harper; aunts, Jessica Gibson, Georgette Dorman and Taylor Fisk; cousin, Khloe Gibson; and a host of other relatives and friends, including Lee and Julie Killinger, and David Pryor, to name a few.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on June 27 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Pastor Buster Payne will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Central Virginian on June 27, 2019