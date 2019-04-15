William "Willie" David Morris, 76, of Orange, died peacefully at the UVA Medical Center surrounded by his family on April 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Reuben "Jack" E. Morris.

Willie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; son, Gary Morris and wife, Kristen; daughter, Joyce Morris; mother, Catherine Morris; brother, Robert Morris, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Willie was a loving father, husband and friend to all. He loved sports and enjoyed watching high school football, college football and the National Football League. He also enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Willie was always there to help friends with household projects, engine repair or whatever else they needed help with.

The family will receive friends on April 17 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home chapel in Orange.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 18 at the funeral home, with Rev. Forest Porter and Pastor Josh Munnikhuysen officiating.

Willie will be laid to rest in Culpeper National Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louisa County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1777, Louisa, VA 23093, or to the , P. O. Box 555, 2321 West 20th Street, Washington, D.C. 55555.

The family requests casual attire for the family night and funeral service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.