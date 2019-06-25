Willis "Eldon" Thompson, 80, of Louisa, went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1938 in Washington, D.C. and was the son of the late Beulah Jane Thompson and Willis Percy Thompson.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Eugene Thompson; and his beloved doggies, Katie and Sadie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Tania Lee Thompson, whom he married Jan. 16, 1959; son, Christopher Lee Thompson and daughter-in-law, Marina Alexandra Thompson, of Rockville, Md.; daughter, Denise Lynne Lovato, of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Alexandria Rose Lovato (and fiancé, Kevin Thomas Cesare), Thomas Eldon Lovato, Bryan Ernest Lovato, Nicole Alexandra Kopsidas, Alyssa Marie Kopsidas and Matthew Anthony Kopsidas.

Eldon and Tania raised their two children in Rockville, Md., where he served as a Montgomery County Firefighter for 30 years. He retired and moved to Louisa in 1998, and has been an active member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Louisa.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 25 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. A funeral service with graveside burial will be held at 11 a.m. on June 26 at Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Louisa with pastors John Austin and Roger Bevins officiating. A reception will follow at the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org. Please send a donation e-card to [email protected] for acknowledgement or help. Published in Central Virginian on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary