Adora A. Way October 19, 1951June 27, 2019 Adora A. Way, 67, of Spring Mills, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born on October 19, 1951, in Bellefonte, she is the daughter of the late Robert H. and Ruth C. Berkheimer Barnes. On February 19, 1972, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Pleasant Gap, she married Gary L. Way, who survives at home. Adora was a 1969 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. She was an Internship Coordinator at Penn State University, retiring on December 31, 2012 after 31 years of service. Adora was an active member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. She served on many committees, the Community Relations Committee being the most recent. She enjoyed her membership at the Penns Valley YMCA, where she met and made many lasting friendships. Her true passion was her grandsons. Adora is survived by her husband, Gary, two sons; Braden L. Way and his wife, Kim, of Katy, TX and Derek M. Way and his companion, Jenny Assis of Chile, two grandsons; Robert H. Way and Andrew L. Way, and one brother, Dwight Barnes and his wife, Eileen, of Spring Mills. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6-8pm and on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10-11am at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, Centre Hall. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the church, with Pastor Rebecca Horn officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, Adora's wishes are to have donations made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828.

Published in Centre Daily Times on July 2, 2019

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close