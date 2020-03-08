Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Ray Sherritt April 8 , 1954 March 3, 2020 Alan passed away after a brief illness at his home in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was a 1972 graduate of State College Area High School, where he was on the Football, Wrestling and Track Teams. After high school, he attended Penn State. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha, and enjoyed annual reunions with his fraternity brothers. Alan liked to cook, and he spent many years in the food and beverage industry, in recent years working for a catering company in Mechanicsburg. Alan was a sports fan and lifelong runner. He loved the beach, and spent as much time as he could on the beach at Ocean City, MD. Alan is survived by his mother, Susie Sherritt; his daughter, Kylie Yon Sherritt, and his sisters, Carol Sherritt Ritter and Tracy Sherritt Gray. Also surviving are his nieces Julie Ritter Loebs, Erica Ritter Spencer, and Abigail Gray. He was preceded in death by his father Grant Sherritt and niece Alexandra Gray Bealmear. A memorial service will be held at State College Presbyterian Church on Sunday March 15 at 2:30 PM. Reception to follow.

Alan Ray Sherritt April 8 , 1954 March 3, 2020 Alan passed away after a brief illness at his home in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was a 1972 graduate of State College Area High School, where he was on the Football, Wrestling and Track Teams. After high school, he attended Penn State. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha, and enjoyed annual reunions with his fraternity brothers. Alan liked to cook, and he spent many years in the food and beverage industry, in recent years working for a catering company in Mechanicsburg. Alan was a sports fan and lifelong runner. He loved the beach, and spent as much time as he could on the beach at Ocean City, MD. Alan is survived by his mother, Susie Sherritt; his daughter, Kylie Yon Sherritt, and his sisters, Carol Sherritt Ritter and Tracy Sherritt Gray. Also surviving are his nieces Julie Ritter Loebs, Erica Ritter Spencer, and Abigail Gray. He was preceded in death by his father Grant Sherritt and niece Alexandra Gray Bealmear. A memorial service will be held at State College Presbyterian Church on Sunday March 15 at 2:30 PM. Reception to follow. Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close