Albert E. Wellar January 10, 1938 April 29, 2019 Albert E. Wellar, 81, of Bellefonte, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA. Born on January 10, 1938 in Spruce Creek, PA, he was the son of the late William and Pauline (Martin) Wellar. On July 21, 1956 he married the love of his life, Carol J. (Bennett) Wellar. Albert'shobby was carpentry work, but his favorite activity was watching Pirates Baseball and NASCAR racing. He was an employee of Corning Glassware Company, retiring after 18 years of service. Along with his wife, Carol (Bennett) Wellar, he is survived by three children, Kevin B. Wellar (Tracy) of Bellefonte, Karen L. Shirk-Wellar (Joe Masone) of Delaware and Kurt E. Wellar (Mary) of Milesburg; a brother, Roy Wellar of Julian; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law, Anita Reams (Joe) of Morrisdale andtwelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Keith W. Wellar and Kris E. Wellar. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at noon at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral & Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, PA. Interment will follow at the Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, PA. A guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019