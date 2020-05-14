Albert L. R. Shilling April 16, 1940 ~ May 11, 2020 Albert L. R. Shilling, 80, of Belle- fonte, pas- sed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born on April 16, 1940, in Blanchard, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Jennie M. (Ranck) Shilling. On September 6, 1976, in State College, he married Barbara A. Seyler, who survives. Albert was a 1958 graduate of Lock Haven High School. After high school, Albert enlisted in the US Army. He earned the rank of PFC before his honorable discharge on August 9, 1962. He worked at the Hammermill in Lock Haven for over 32 years before retiring. He was a member of the Albright Bethune United Methodist Church in State College. Albert liked fishing and hunting. He loved hunting rattle snakes. He enjoyed rides to Benezette to see the Elk. He was an avid reader and was active in his church. His favorite pastime was being with his family, especially his grandchildren. Albert is survived by his wife, four sons: Steven Shilling and his wife, Karen, of Jersey Shore, Jay Crust and his wife, Deb, of Lock Haven, James Donley and his wife, Amy, of Bellefonte, and Alvin Donley of Bellefonte; three daughters: Courtney Shilling of Bellefonte, Tina Payton of Virginia Beach. VA and Nancy Perryman of Snow Shoe, one brother, Jeffery Heverly and his wife, Christina, of Bellefonte, and two sisters: April Haines of Mill Hall and Chrystal Peters and her husband, John, of Blanchard. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by one son, Wesley Shilling, one brother, Robert Shilling, and one sister, Susan Forbes. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Albright Bethune United Methodist Church, 206 S. Burrowes St. State College, PA 16801 Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 14, 2020.