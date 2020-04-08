Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Bernard Giedroc. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alex Bernard Giedroc August 31, 1931-April 3, 2020 Alex Bernard Giedroc, 88, of State College died Friday, April 3, 2020 in State College. He was born August 31, 1931 in Nanticoke, PA, the son of the late Alexander and Lillian Giedroc. On June 1, 1957 he married Anna Helminiak who preceded him in death on July 28, 1993. On July 21, 1996 he married Louise Gensamer Giedroc who survives. Also surviving are five children: four sons, Michael Giedroc (Renelle), State College, David Giedroc (Linda), Bloomington, Indiana, Thomas Giedroc (Resie) Quadjulane, Marshall Islands, and Walter Giedroc (Audrey) Howard; one daughter, Teresa Piper (Brian) West Chester, PA; two step-children Lisa Williams (Ronald) Bellefonte, PA and Darren Walker (Brenda) Bellefonte, PA; one Brother Clement Giedroc (Marge) of Schenectady, NY and a sister Timothea Graham, Kingston, PA. Alex has 15 grandchildren, Alyssa, Whitney, Kendra, Justin, Travis, Haley, Clayton, Garrett, Noah, Amanda, Brandon, Sophie, Kathrine, Heather and Nicole. Alex also has four step-grandchildren, Valaree, Jordan, Jesse, and Devan; and three great-grandchildren Callie, Paxton and Everett. Alex was a 1949 graduate of Hanover Township High School, Wilkes Barre, PA. He went on to graduate from Williamsport Tech as a graphic artist. After school, Alex joined the United States Army. He began as a pole lineman serving from 1952-1954 during the Korean War Conflict, earning the rank of Corporal. Alex had several jobs during his life. He started out working out as a movie theater projectionist, he was employed in 1957 at HRB-Singer-Raytheon as a technical illustrator and later he worked at Penn State in the Agriculture Administration Department. He was also the owner of Tek Art Technical Art and Vinyl Sign Services of State College. Alex was a long time member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council # 4678 and 4th degree member of Our Lady of Victory Assembly 1945. He owned and loved his antique Packard cars. In 1994 he co-founded the State College Senior Citizens Band where he played drums. He also played drums with the Little German Band. Alex will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Alex's life will be held at a later date in State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alex's name may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801 and Alzheimer's Research, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 270 Walker Drive, Suite 201B, State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

