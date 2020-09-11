1/1
Alfred E. Sigel
Alfred E. Sigel February 27, 1937 - September 8, 2020 Alfred E. Sigel, 83, of Tyrone, formerly of Warriors Mark, passed away on September 8, 2020 at UPMC Altoona. He was born February 27, 1937 in Stormstown, the son of Clifford and Mary (Harper) Sigel. On November 20, 1959 he married Faye Detwiler. She passed away on May 11, 2011. He is survived by two daughters, Melody and husband Jamey McMillen of Tyrone and Glenna and husband Keith Burns of Brockport, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and sister Phyllis Hummer of Arizona. He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1958. He owned and operated Al's Body Shop in Grazierville, then worked for Chicago Rivet and Machine Company, and then Quality Chemicals from which he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, bowling, hunting and fishing. There will be no services at the request of the deceased. Interment will take place at Burket Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
