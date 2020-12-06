Alice Bigatel
September 7, 1925 - November 29, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Alice M. Bigatel, 95, of State College and Safety Harbor, FL, died peacefully among family in Safety Harbor, FL, on November 29, 2020, after declining health from the effects of Alzheimer's disease. She was born September 7, 1925, in Donaldson, Schuylkill County, PA, the daughter of John and Alvena (Pearson) McCloy. In 1932, her family moved to Allentown, PA, for work at Bethlehem Steel.
Alice graduated from William Allen High School in 1942, and then earned her secretarial/office certificate from Allentown Business College in July 1943. She worked at a wartime materials supplier during WWII. On August 24, 1946, she married her sweetheart, Angelo R. (Ange) Bigatel, who predeceased her in 2015.
Alice and Ange moved to State College in 1948 for Ange to attend Penn State on the GI Bill. During their years in State College, Alice worked as a tour guide for Penn State, teacher's aide at the Lemont Elementary School, and secretary for Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church and State College Women's Club.
Alice's joy for life and love for people was contagious, and she had a close group of friends. She delighted in doing things with family, particularly times at Pine Creek, PA, as she had done as a child.
After Ange's retirement from Penn State, they enjoyed travel, especially taking anniversary celebration trips with family. They spent winters in Treasure Island, FL, and eventually relocated there in 1995, before moving to St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor in 2014. Alice and Ange were active members of the Action Club in Treasure Island.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Ann Bigatel-Wykoff of Safety Harbor, FL, four sons, Alan (Cynthia Kempinen), Mark (Paula), Bruce (Martha Carothers), and Drew Bigatel, all of State College, sister-in-law Leticia (Tish) Mill, of Kissimmee, FL, five grandsons, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.