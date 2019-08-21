|
|
Alice J. Jones June 2, 1944August 19, 2019 Alice J. Jones, 75, of Port Matilda, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Morrisdale, on June 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Erma (Smeal) Beveridge. On May 15, 1965, in Morrisdale, she married her beloved husband, Jerry P. Jones, Sr., who preceded her in death on January 10, 2007, after sharing 41 years of marriage together. She was a graduate of West Branch Area High School. She worked as an accounting clerk for Penn State, until her retirement after over 25 years of service. She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Hawbaker (Patrick), Jerry Jones, Jr. (Gwendolyn), and Julie Jones, all of Port Matilda, and five grandchildren, Robert Jones, of St. Mary's, Joseph Jones, Taylor Hawbaker, Kayla Hawbaker, and Jessica Hawbaker, all of Port Matilda. Also surviving is one brother, Roger (Loretta), of Colorado, sister-in-law, who Alice saw more as a sister, Joy Beveridge Pepperday, brother-in-law, Jim Jones, and sister-in-law, Connie Jones. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Beveridge. Alice was a life member of Black Oak United Methodist Church in Port Matilda. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She looked forward to her monthly "cousins meetings," "graduates' luncheons," and cherished time and conversations with Joy and Jim. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10-11am, at Black Oak United Methodist Church, 580 Flat Rock Road, Port Matilda PA 16870. Funeral services will follow directly after at the church, at 11 am, with Pastor Sam Reese officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Black Oak Cemetery in Port Matilda. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to Black Oak United Methodist Church, c/o Walter Gates at 109 Creekside Lane, Port Matilda, PA 16870. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice 365 for the compassionate care that Alice received. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019
