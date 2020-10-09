1/
Alice Jane Bennett
Alice Jane Bennett July 30, 1930 ~ October 7, 2020 Alice Jane Bennett, 90 of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg formerly of Runville Road, Bellefonte, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Jane was born on July 30, 1930 in Orviston, Curtin Twp., Centre Co. the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Gladys Robinson McCartney. On November 25, 1948, she married Charles (Chick) Bennett, who preceded her in death on March 9, 1994. Jane is survived by her 2 sons, Robert C. (Dorie) Bennett of rural Bellefonte and Ralph P. (Georgi) Bennett of Centre Hall, and 2 daughters, Susan I. Winn of Bellefonte and Rebecca J. (Barry) Carolus of rural Julian; also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Boyd I. (Buzz) (Jane) McCartney of Milesburg. Jane was a 1948 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Jane was a homemaker who enjoyed doing cake decorating for over 20 years. She was employed at Cen-Clear Services for 15 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the former Assembly of God Church in Milesburg and was a devoted Sunday School teacher for over 55 years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the management and staff of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home for the outstanding and loving care Jane received over the past 6 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice. Funeral Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
