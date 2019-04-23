Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Kolle Castle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Alice Kolle Castle July 17, 1925April 19, 2019 Alice Kolle Castle died April 19, 2019 at Juniper Village in State College, PA. Alice was born on July 17, 1925 to Katherine Miko Kolle and Henry F. Kolle in Norwalk, CT. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Howard J. Castle. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Castle Abramson, (Ellis) of State College, PA and grandchildren Sarah and Joel (his fiancee, Kayt) as well as many family and friends. Alice was an independent, hard-working lady. Her artistic hands were always busy. Her many hobbies included painting, needlework and gardening. She worked as a secretary for her husband's business, Castle Electric. She lived most of her life in Connecticut, Norwalk, Ridgefield and Redding. Her years in Connecticut always brought fond memories to her. The last 3 years of her life were in State College, PA where her daughter Lynn and her family reside. The family thanks the staff of the Juniper Village Communities and Grane Hospice for their excellent care of Alice. The family will be attending services on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at Congregation Brit Shalom, 620 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA at 7 pm. Afterwards, a reception will be provided to meet the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Juniper Village Employee Gift Fund, Juniper Village at Brookline, 1930 Cliffside Dr., State College, PA 16801 or Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602 or a . To offer the family online condolences please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019

