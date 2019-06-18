Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Boyer. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice M. Boyer December 19, 1932June 15, 2019 Alice M. Boyer of State College went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Alice was born December 19, 1932, in Oil City, PA. She was the daughter of the late Edward A. Krathge and Florence Fithian Krathge. On May 8, 1954, Alice was married to Paul L. Boyer at the Seneca Methodist Church in Seneca, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband on May 21, 2002. Alice was a 1950 graduate of the Cranberry Township High School in Seneca, PA. She attended what was then called Clarion State Teachers College. Alice worked at the Pennzoil Company and the Oil Well Supply Company, both in Oil City, PA; and at Penn State University after Alice and Paul moved to State College. After her children were born, she was a homemaker. Alice enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, reading the bible and bible study, walking, and working in her yard. Alice was a member of the Mount Nittany United Methodist Church in Lemont. Alice is survived by her twin sons Brent L. Boyer of State College; and Brook L. Boyer and his wife Dawn of Port Matilda; her daughter Paulette M. Tennent and her husband Richard of State College; her grandson Thomas P. Rider II and his wife Katlyn of Port Matilda; her sister Janice K. Graham of Seneca, PA; nieces and nephews in PA: Scott Graham, Alysha Graham, William Boyer and his wife Dee, and Elizabeth Boyer Reed; and in Illinois: Nadine Boyer, Barbara Boyer McLain, Cathy Boyer, Larry Zachow, Dawn Zachow, and Brian Zachow and his wife Janelle & children. Alice was preceded in death by niece Bonnie Boyer Zachow, and nephews Donald Reed and Dennis McLain. Visitation will be at the Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College, on Wednesday, June 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, June 20, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Jody Reese officiating. Burial will be at the Houserville Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Alice may be made to Mt. Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 East Branch Road, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

