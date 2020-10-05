Alice M. Burns July 28, 1926-September 30, 2020 Alice M. Burns, 94, whowas a resident of Garvey Manor in Ho-llidaysburg and who spent most of her life in Philipsburg, died peacefully on September 30, 2020. Her daughter, Kay, survives. Alice was born on July 28, 1926, in Philipsburg, Pa, the daughter of John H. Erickson and Sarah (Hamilton) Erickson. On October 15, 1949, she married E. Thomas Burns, who preceded her in death on April 23, 1985. In October 1964, her daughter, Lisa, passed away at the age of 9. Lisa was dear to the hearts of her family. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary (Erickson) Dunsmore and a brother, John H. Erickson. Alice is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Alice graduated from the Philipsburg High School in 1944. She became a Registered Nurse in 1947 as a result of her service in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She took great pride in the Cadet Nurse Corps because it laid the groundwork for her to begin her career as a Registered Nurse. In her professional life, she humbly followed the oaths she took: (Cadet Nurse Corps): "I am solemnly aware of the obligations I assume toward my country and toward my chosen profession." (Registered Nurse): "Above all, I will dedicate myself now and forever to the triumph of life over death." Alice worked as a Registered Nurse at the Philipsburg State General Hospital for 26 years. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian faith. She was an ardent fan of the Penn State Lady Lions Basketball Team; and she was closely acquainted with several of the team members. Because of her warm personality, Alice was always known as a very kind and caring person. This was shown through her heartwarming smile and her humble nature. She was the first person called for family medical emergencies, and she became involved no matter what the situation without any complaints. Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to: First Presbyterian Church, (c/o) Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, PA 16866 or Garvey Manor Nursing Home, (c/o) Holly Keller, 1037 S. Logan Blvd., Hollidaysburg PA 16648. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Online condolences may be submitted at www.beezerheathfh.com
.