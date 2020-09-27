Alice M. Coble Alice (Jordon) Coble, 101 passed away peacefully at Greenhills Village, State College, PA of natural causes. The family would like to sincerely thank Greenhills Village for all their care, love, and devotion given to Alice for the past 10 years. She was born on February 2, 1919 in Punxsutawney to the late Walter F. Jordan and Mary Margaret (McGonagle) Jordon. Alice graduated from Saints Cosmas and Damian High School in 1937. She married William R. (Duck) Coble on November 6, 1947 who passed away on August 1, 2004. Alice was a devout Catholic and member of Saints Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church for 85 years. Then at age 86 she moved to Bellefonte to be close to her daughters. Alice was a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellefonte, PA. Alice is survived by her loving daughters Helen Bish of State College, PA and Mary (Mel) Coble of Bellefonte, PA, her son-in-law John Bish and sister, Margaret (Toby) Long of York, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted grandson W. Michael Bish, her son-in-law William (Bill) Moerschbacher, Jr. and three sisters Mary Louise Anibaldi, Jean Raffetto, Elizabeth Payne and one brother, Walter F. Jordan. Alice was famous for her cherry squares and huckleberry pies. Every family member was sure to receive some sort of acknowledgement from Alice on their birthday. Alice could have written the book on how to be nice to people and was much beloved because of her kindness. Due to the coronavirus, a traditional funeral would be unwise out of respect for family members scattered around the country. Services will be private and interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenhills Village, c/o Activities Fund, 301 Farmstead Lane, State College, Pa 16803. An online questbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelman funeralhome.com