Alice R. Fogg Alice R. Fogg, age 76 of Woodstown, formerly of State College, PA, died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Elmer Hospital. Born in Lower Alloways Creek, NJ, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Elizabeth Patrick Fogg. Alice was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School, and she attended Goldey Beacom Business School. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Public Administration, and she retired from Penn State after over 25 years of service. She started as a secretary and worked her way up to Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Alice enjoyed gardening and was a master gardener. Her garden was considered one of the best in Pennsylvania and was enjoyed on many public tours. She also taught water aerobics and enjoyed cross country skiing. She loved to travel, especially with her sister. She was musically inclined, playing clarinet and piano and performing publically. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed playing Bridge. Her motto could have been "live and let live" because she lived without prejudice. She was a wonderful caregiver for her father, loved the family farm, and deeply and profoundly loved her family. Alice is survived by her husband, David Pechman; her son & daughter-in-law, David & Gladys Adams; her brother & sister-in-law, Richard and Kay Fogg; her grandson, Tommy; and her great-granddaughter, Sasha. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Allen and Harriet Harris. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 29th in the Salem Friends Cemetery, West Broadway in Salem. Please visit www.htlayton.com
to leave a note of condolence to her family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service.