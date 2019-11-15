Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice R. Gilrain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice R. Gilrain Alice R. Gilrain died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State in State College, PA with her children at her side. She was 92 years old. Born to Carl and Donna Eely Reed, she was raised in Chatham, NJ. Her lifelong love of both Cape Cod and Vermont began in childhood. She made memorable trips to Cape Cod and spent many summers at her grandparents' Vermont farm with brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles. Hearing Alice tell so many fun stories of these times was a true joy. She loved knowing that her grandfather had helped build one in a series of floating bridges constructed across Sunset Lake in Brookfield, Vermont. The family celebrated her 88th birthday there when the newest version was opened. Her Chatham High School years were filled with friends, dances, and life as a varsity basketball, softball, and field hockey athlete. Her first job was assembling transistors as part of the women's labor effort for WWII before moving on to work as a legal secretary in Newark, NJ. She began seeing Ron Gilrain in January 1949. Each was at a New Year's Eve party with another date but found each other more of a draw. They went on their first date the next day, and a year later they married - enjoying 58 loving years together as partners and sweethearts, until Ron's death in May 2008. They led a life filled with family, friends, work, community, and travel. Alice supported Ron throughout his career at Merck and 30-plus years at The Stanley Works, living in New Jersey, Connecticut, and London, before retiring to Brewster, Massachusetts, then relocating to State College. Their life together included tennis, games, movies, travel, beach walks, dogs, and most of all being parents and grandparents. On the dance floor they would swing to Mack the Knife or slow dance to Elvis singing Can't Help Falling in Love. Throughout her life, Alice was a solid gold friend, maintaining many wonderful friendships across decades, miles, and generations. Funny and caring, she listened with a kind, warm heart and remembered everything. She was a legendary correspondent, sending much-savored humorous, as-if-she-was-in-the-room letters, showers of thoughtful cards, and loving 'mush' notes. To the last she had writing pads with scribbles, doodles, and letters in some state of completion for mailing out to friends old and new. She gave back to her communities: town council member in Madison, NJ as a young woman; school volunteering across almost thirty years; Girl Scouts troop leadership; church projects; and bookkeeping for The Box Project. Mother to five kids and grandmother to four, she enjoyed and believed in them every day. To her, they were "wonderful", "marvelous" and "beautiful". She visited them often and was a generous, fun host to them all. She left a final note for her children saying, "You have all made my life joyful and happy, interesting and full of love." She herself gave ongoing profound love, joy and more to each of them. Predeceased by husband Ronald and daughter Leigh, she is survived by children Wendy Klemick (Mark), David Gilrain (Joan), Kevin Gilrain (Dan Dyksen) and Mark Gilrain (Rob Lennon) and grandkids William and Melissa Gilrain, and Ephraim and Dash Gilrain-Lennon. The family will celebrate Alice's life next summer in her beloved Cape Cod. Alice was deeply grateful to the staffs of The Atrium and The Village at Penn State for their incredible care, warmth and support, as is her family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Ronald F. Gilrain Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, 74A Vine Street, New Britain, CT 06052 or

Alice R. Gilrain Alice R. Gilrain died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State in State College, PA with her children at her side. She was 92 years old. Born to Carl and Donna Eely Reed, she was raised in Chatham, NJ. Her lifelong love of both Cape Cod and Vermont began in childhood. She made memorable trips to Cape Cod and spent many summers at her grandparents' Vermont farm with brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles. Hearing Alice tell so many fun stories of these times was a true joy. She loved knowing that her grandfather had helped build one in a series of floating bridges constructed across Sunset Lake in Brookfield, Vermont. The family celebrated her 88th birthday there when the newest version was opened. Her Chatham High School years were filled with friends, dances, and life as a varsity basketball, softball, and field hockey athlete. Her first job was assembling transistors as part of the women's labor effort for WWII before moving on to work as a legal secretary in Newark, NJ. She began seeing Ron Gilrain in January 1949. Each was at a New Year's Eve party with another date but found each other more of a draw. They went on their first date the next day, and a year later they married - enjoying 58 loving years together as partners and sweethearts, until Ron's death in May 2008. They led a life filled with family, friends, work, community, and travel. Alice supported Ron throughout his career at Merck and 30-plus years at The Stanley Works, living in New Jersey, Connecticut, and London, before retiring to Brewster, Massachusetts, then relocating to State College. Their life together included tennis, games, movies, travel, beach walks, dogs, and most of all being parents and grandparents. On the dance floor they would swing to Mack the Knife or slow dance to Elvis singing Can't Help Falling in Love. Throughout her life, Alice was a solid gold friend, maintaining many wonderful friendships across decades, miles, and generations. Funny and caring, she listened with a kind, warm heart and remembered everything. She was a legendary correspondent, sending much-savored humorous, as-if-she-was-in-the-room letters, showers of thoughtful cards, and loving 'mush' notes. To the last she had writing pads with scribbles, doodles, and letters in some state of completion for mailing out to friends old and new. She gave back to her communities: town council member in Madison, NJ as a young woman; school volunteering across almost thirty years; Girl Scouts troop leadership; church projects; and bookkeeping for The Box Project. Mother to five kids and grandmother to four, she enjoyed and believed in them every day. To her, they were "wonderful", "marvelous" and "beautiful". She visited them often and was a generous, fun host to them all. She left a final note for her children saying, "You have all made my life joyful and happy, interesting and full of love." She herself gave ongoing profound love, joy and more to each of them. Predeceased by husband Ronald and daughter Leigh, she is survived by children Wendy Klemick (Mark), David Gilrain (Joan), Kevin Gilrain (Dan Dyksen) and Mark Gilrain (Rob Lennon) and grandkids William and Melissa Gilrain, and Ephraim and Dash Gilrain-Lennon. The family will celebrate Alice's life next summer in her beloved Cape Cod. Alice was deeply grateful to the staffs of The Atrium and The Village at Penn State for their incredible care, warmth and support, as is her family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Ronald F. Gilrain Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, 74A Vine Street, New Britain, CT 06052 or https://cfgnb.org/our-funds/ Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close