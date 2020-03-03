Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1099 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice S. (Dutrow) McClenahan May 4, 1928 - March 1, 2020 Alice S. (Dutrow) McClenahan, 91, of Cen tre Hall, was surrounded by her family at home when she passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born on May 4, 1928, in Potter Township, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Grace (Stump) Dutrow. On May 15, 1948 at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, she married Harry G. McClenahan, who survives at home. Alice was a 1946 graduate of Centre Hall-Potter High School. While in high school, she was a drum major and still showcased her baton. After marrying, she worked side by side with Harry on the family farm, while also caring for a home and five children. Alice was a lifelong member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. She enjoyed working with ceramics and loved to bake. Her Christmas cookies were always a treasured treat that barely made it to the freezer before being eaten. She loved being a wife, mom, and grandma and treasured her role as each, but her life work was caring for her daughter, Pammy. She cherished being the primary caregiver to Pammy. Along with her husband, Alice is survived by two sons; Terry G. McClenahan and his wife, Jetta, of State College and Jeffrey C. McClenahan and his wife, Shelby, of Bellefonte, one daughter; Audrey D. Herrold and her husband, Stan, of Centre Hall, six grandchildren; Trista, Kylee, Jessica, and Tyler McClenahan, Justin Herrold, Adam Herrold and his wife, Jessica, and three great-grandchildren; Emmelina, Xavian, and Wyatt. Also surviving are Alice's brother, Nevin Dutrow and his companion, Joan Pecht, of State College, one sister, Gladys Fultz and her husband, Ardell, of Palm Bay, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Alice was preceded in death by one son, Dennis A. McClenahan on September 26, 1966 and one daughter, Pamela J. McClenahan on January 23, 2017. She was also preceded in death by one brother, C. Eugene Dutrow and one sister, Evelyn Decker. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8pm at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11am at the church with Rev. Rebecca Horn officiating. She will be laid to rest privately at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alice's honor to the St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

