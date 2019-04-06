Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice S. Huey. View Sign

Alice S. Huey August 17, 1913 ~ April 3, 2019 Alice S. Huey, beloved mother and friend to all, pas- sed from this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the beautiful age of 105. Alice held the honor of being the oldest living person in Penns Valley. Born August 17, 1913 in Spring Mills, Alice was a daughter of the late Clayton and Elsie (Ochenrider) Auman. On September 30, 1934, Alice married Henry Huey who preceded her in death on March 27, 1991. Alice is survived by one daughter, Arlene Fetzer (Ron) of Woodward; two grandsons, David Fetzer of Rebersburg and Timothy Fetzer (Jennifer) of Woodward. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, David Fetzer, Jr., Dustin Fetzer, Rebecca Zierlien (Lance), Kurtis Fetzer, Gracie Bussard and Dane Bussard. Alice was the last of her family having been preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Arthur and Albert Auman and two sisters, Edith Bressler and Lydia Confer. Alice was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Woodward. There, she was always active in helping the ladies of the church whenever anything needed done. Alice enjoyed helping in the French fry stand at the POS of A Woodward festival. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She had an extensive collection of African violets, her favorite flower. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 8th from 10-11:30 am at the Trinity UMC in Woodward, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Alice will be laid to rest in Woodward Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be given to Trinity UMC, PO Box 157, Woodward, PA 16882. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

120 W Main St

Millheim , PA 16854

