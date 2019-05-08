Alice Susanne (Briggs) Marshall January 15, 1937May 2, 2019 Alice Susanne (Briggs) Marshall, age 82, of State College, died on May 2, 2019, in Leesport, PA. She was predeceased by her loving husband Michael P. Marshall Sr. on March 26, 2016. Born in Altoona on January 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alton M. and Elizabeth M. (Patterson) Briggs. She is survived by her five children: Michael P. Marshall Jr., Elizabeth A. Gingher, Kathleen L. Martin, Susan M Johns, and James J. Marshall. She also is survived by her 28 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Susanne is survived by her brother Edward A. Briggs and sister Kathryn B. Viland. She was predeceased by her brother James P. Briggs and sisters Mary B. Lundy and Margaret B. Vance. Susanne was a parishioner of Visitation Church, Williamsport, PA. Susanne will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours at Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:30 P.M. 7:30 P.M., with prayers taking place at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation will take place at Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y. from 9:00 A.M. 9:45 A.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, prior to the Requiem Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Novitiate, Round Top, N.Y. Interment will take place in the family plot of The St. Joseph's Novitiate Cemetery, Round Top, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 8, 2019