Alison Rogers Leonard
1932 - 2020
June 30, 1932 - October 28, 2020
Ponte Vedra Beach , Florida - Lovingly known by her four grandsons as "Allie", she was born in Haverford, Pennsylvania into a Mainline Quaker Family.
Alison was inquisitive of all things and to no surprise
graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education in 1954, from The Pennsylvania State University, in State College, Pennsylvania.
It was during that time, that she met William "Bill" Leonard, member of the Penn State varsity football and baseball teams, Skull and Bones, Parmi Nous and the Lion's Paw. He swept her off her feet, was the love of her life and husband of 42 years. Together, they made State College and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, their homes.
Alison was forever, a patron of the arts and a painter. She grew up with a tennis racquet in hand and was a fierce competitor in sailing, golf, skating and skiing as well.
Dearest to her heart was the Delta Gamma Sorority where she was a Sister, Advisor and Advocate for their National Philanthropic, working nonstop to provide elementary schools with vision screening in Florida. She cherished the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind and volunteered there for many years. Alison also loved her Saturday mornings at Seymour's Used Books at the Ponte Vedra Beach Library helping manage the organization of their book sales. K9's for Warriors was equally important.
Survivors include her only daughter, Nan Leonard Johnson, husband Bill, four Grandsons, Rex, Hale, Gray and Lance, of Greenwich, Connecticut and her sister in law, Yvonne Leonard Fromm of Carlisle, Pennsylvania as well as her four nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her husband in 1996.
A Memorial will take place at a later time in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Burial will be at Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, in State College where the arrangements are under the direction of Kock Funeral Home.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
1 entry
November 3, 2020
Nan, Sending waves & waves of caring thoughts and prayers to you and your family. XO
Rosemarie & Family
Rosemarie Vetter
Friend
