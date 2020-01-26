Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alita Zurav Letwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alita Zurav Letwin September 17, 1932-January 16, 2020 Alita Zurav Letwin September 17, 1932-January 16, 2020 (BA, University of Wisconsin in Madison, 1954; MS, Bank Street College of Education, 1961) died peacefully on January 16, at age 87, in State College, PA. Alita was born in Moscow, USSR, the daughter of Manya Tsfasman Zurav and Zellick Zurav. An early education specialist for many years at the Center for Civic Education in Los Angeles, she conducted law-related teacher training programs throughout the United States and around the world. She was a lifelong feminist, pro-labor, anti-war, civil rights, and social justice activist. Most recently, she was a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and the Democratic Socialists of America, and an ardent supporter of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. Her love of life, her zest for experiencing the world in all its cultural and natural wonders, her drive to connect with people at every turn, to forge community, and to champion human rights near and far -- all these things animated her from her first days to her last. More information about her life can be found at https://alitaletwin.wordpress.com/ . Alita was preceded in death by her husband and comrade of 63 years, Leon Letwin (1929-2015). She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Ellen of Brooklyn, NY, Dan and Eva of State College, David and Kristin of South Orange, NJ; grandsons Brian and his wife Chau and daughter Luna of Ho Chi Minh City, Andy of Brooklyn, NY, and Nick and Tim of State College. A celebration of Alita's life will be held in the Foxdale auditorium from 1-4pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alita's memory can be made to the Center for Immigrants' Rights Clinic at Penn State Law School (checks may be made out to Penn State University with "to the CIRC in memory of Alita Letwin" in the memo line, and mailed to CIRC, 329 Innovation Blvd., Suite 118, University Park, PA 16802, attn: Prof. Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia); to Palestine Legal, which defends free speech rights; or to the Foxdale Village Training and Tuition Reimbursement Fund for staff. An online guestbook can be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com . The family invites you to share any thoughts and remembrances at https://www.facebook.com/alitaletwin Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

