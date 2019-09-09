Allan Duane Hepner Allan Duane Hepner, 77, formerly of Howard went home to be with the Lord, Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired in 1994 from the Department of Corrections at Rockview State Correctional Institution. He was a member of the Nittany Valley Alliance Church. Surviving is his wife, Joanna Friday-Hepner who he married on November 3, 1966; three sons; and seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7 P.M. at Nittany Valley Alliance Church. Burial will take place at Centre County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Allan's name may be made to Nittany Valley Alliance Church's Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019