Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Dr Killpatrick. View Sign

Dr. Allen Killpatrick June 30, 1942 February 11, 2019 "Dr. K" was born in Hillsboro, Ill. on June 30, 1942, to civil engineer Emery Killpatrick and business teacher Mary Killpatrick. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics from Millikin University in 1963, and went on to earn a Ph.D. in physics from Brigham Young University. He began his career in 1969, as a charter faculty member at Johnston College, University of Redlands, where he taught physics for 10 years. He went on to complete 39 years of teaching at the University of Redlands as a professor of mathematics, serving as the University Marshall for many years. In honor of his many years of service to his students, his family established the Pi Award upon his retirement that is awarded each year to an undergraduate who demonstrates outstanding potential and interest in the field of mathematics. Growing up, Allen actively participated in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award. As an adult, Allen loved reading, studying theology, cycling and running. He completed six marathons after turning 60 and enjoyed traveling and cycling with his beloved wife in Europe, Argentina, Africa, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. A man of faith, Allen was deeply committed to the Redlands United Church of Christ and received the Glenn Whitlock Award for service to the Christian Counseling Service. During his retirement, Allen resided part-time in State College and attended the North Club gym and Faith United Church of Christ. Allen passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, and is survived by his wife Bonnie of 52 years; two daughters: Lori Smith, husband Adam and children Henry and Simon, of State College, Kendra Bolan, husband Scott and children Finnegan, Jack and Piper, of Malibu, Calif.; a brother Joseph Killpatrick and wife Carole, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and sister-in-laws Nancy Kolowski and Phyllis Killpatrick. He was preceded in death by a brother Don Killpatrick. He will be remembered with great love and deepest admiration from family, friends, colleagues and students. Memorial contributions can be made to Redlands United Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave., Redlands, CA 92373.

Dr. Allen Killpatrick June 30, 1942 February 11, 2019 "Dr. K" was born in Hillsboro, Ill. on June 30, 1942, to civil engineer Emery Killpatrick and business teacher Mary Killpatrick. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics from Millikin University in 1963, and went on to earn a Ph.D. in physics from Brigham Young University. He began his career in 1969, as a charter faculty member at Johnston College, University of Redlands, where he taught physics for 10 years. He went on to complete 39 years of teaching at the University of Redlands as a professor of mathematics, serving as the University Marshall for many years. In honor of his many years of service to his students, his family established the Pi Award upon his retirement that is awarded each year to an undergraduate who demonstrates outstanding potential and interest in the field of mathematics. Growing up, Allen actively participated in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award. As an adult, Allen loved reading, studying theology, cycling and running. He completed six marathons after turning 60 and enjoyed traveling and cycling with his beloved wife in Europe, Argentina, Africa, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. A man of faith, Allen was deeply committed to the Redlands United Church of Christ and received the Glenn Whitlock Award for service to the Christian Counseling Service. During his retirement, Allen resided part-time in State College and attended the North Club gym and Faith United Church of Christ. Allen passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, and is survived by his wife Bonnie of 52 years; two daughters: Lori Smith, husband Adam and children Henry and Simon, of State College, Kendra Bolan, husband Scott and children Finnegan, Jack and Piper, of Malibu, Calif.; a brother Joseph Killpatrick and wife Carole, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and sister-in-laws Nancy Kolowski and Phyllis Killpatrick. He was preceded in death by a brother Don Killpatrick. He will be remembered with great love and deepest admiration from family, friends, colleagues and students. Memorial contributions can be made to Redlands United Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave., Redlands, CA 92373. Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close