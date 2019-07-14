Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Duainne Guenot. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Duainne Guenot January 22, 1934July 11, 2019 Duainne Guenot, 85, of Pine Glen, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Karthaus, on January 22, 1934, he was the son of Herman and Sarah Rees Guenot. On August 1, 1953, he married Jean E. Hodge, who survives at home after sharing 65 years together. Duainne was previously employed by Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven and Quehanna. He was self employed as owner of the Sunoco in Kylertown, the Glen Bar in Pine Glen, and as a carpenter. He then retired from PennDOT. Duainne most enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to hunting season at the family's camp. He successfully took a buck this year at the age of 84. He and Jean spent summers camping and fishing with family and friends. He was an avid Bald Eagle, Penn State, Steeler and Pirate fan. He took immense pride in taking care of his home and lawn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Ron and Wanda, Larry and Vicki, Troy and Stefanie, his 12 grandchildren, Ronnie, Hunter, O-Jay, Corey, Raven Mathis, Brandon, Autumn, Brittany, Keila Sharkey, Summer Corl, Ryan and Amber, 19 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Herman Guenot. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Betty Sarakon, Marjorie Borger, Viola Salvatore, and brother Robert Guenot. Private services and a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Pine Glen Methodist Church, 845 Pine Glen Road, Karthaus, PA 16845. Online condolences may be made to the family at

