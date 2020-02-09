Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Franklin McCaslin May 21, 1927 - February 7, 2020 Allen Franklin McCaslin, 92, of Belle fonte, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Benner Township on May 21, 1927, he was the son of the late George A. and Olive (Shuey) McCaslin. On February 19, 1947, he married his beloved wife, Florence Arlene Bennett, who survives at home in Runville, after sharing nearly 73 years of marriage together. Allen attended school in Bellefonte, served in the United States Navy, and worked at Domtar in the mine until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Florence, he is survived by their seven children: Allen L. (Pat) and Terry (Nancy) McCaslin of Runville, Yvonne (Bob) Mongold of Mill Hall, Rosalie (Jim) Rossman of Milesburg, Rose Marie (Paul) Esenwine of Mill Hall, Gail (Earl) Leigey of Karthaus, and Lisa (Johnny) Blaylock of Snow Shoe; 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Marian Parsons of Bellefonte, and numerous extended family members. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Thompson, Lillian Young, and Mary Gross, and five brothers, Dewey (infant), George, Paul, Wilbur (Wib), and William McCaslin. Allen was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed gardening, Bluegrass Music, and camping at Snow Shoe Campgrounds as well as their family camp at Black Moshannon State Park. But more than anything else, he loved spending time with his family. A public viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Gerber officiating. Burial will directly follow at Meyers Cemetery in Benner Township. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Mount Nittany Hospital and Hospice of Clearfield County. Online condolences may be made to the family at

