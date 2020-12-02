Allen L. "Butch" McCaslin
August 29, 1947 - November 28, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Allen L. "Butch" McCaslin, 73, of Bellefonte (Runville), passed away on November 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a 5-year illness. Butch was born in Bellefonte on August 29, 1947, the son of Florence Arlene McCaslin (nee Bennett) and the late Allen F. McCaslin of Runville.
He was a 1965 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School, a member of Future Farmers of America, and a third generation limestone miner.
Surviving are his loving companion of 25 years, Patricia McCulley; and their son, Linn (Bear and Lacie) McCulley of Osceola Mills, as well as extended family, Rob and Heather Raymus of Michigan and Cathi Campbell of central Pennsylvania. Butch was previously married to the former Nancy Rossman and is survived by sons, Allen L., Jr. (Bud and Anna) of Runville, and Matthew (Kate) McCaslin of West Chester, Pennsylvania, as well as numerous adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren including; Olivia, Sarah, Madison, Jake, Andrew, Makayla and Mason. Also surviving are his brother, Terry F. (Nancy) McCaslin of Runville, five sisters, Yvonne (Bob) Mongold of Mill Hall, Rosalie (Jim) Rossman of Milesburg, Rose Marie (Paul) Esenwine of Beech Creek, Gail (Earl) Leigey of Karthaus, and Lisa (Johnny) Blaylock of Snow Shoe.
Butch loved hunting, fishing (for trout, salmon, or whatever was biting), gardening, 4-wheeling, and spending time with his family and dearest friends, "Wimp", Tom, Gary, and many others. Above all, Butch lived for the enrichment and well-being of those around him, and there are no words to describe the loss we feel.
There will be no public viewing or funeral, but a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Memorial contributions may be made in Butch's memory to your preferred charity.
The family would like to thank Kari and the staff at Family Hospice of UPMC - you are nothing less than angels.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
