Alma M. Martz January 27, 1927-February 11, 2020 Alma M. Martz, 93, of Centre Hall, was surrounded by her family when she entered into the gates of Heaven from her home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born on January 27, 1927, in Belsano, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl E. and Clara L (McHenry) Bradford. On April 15, 1958, in Lewistown, she married George W. Martz. George passed away on September 21, 2005. Alma was a 1944 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was a homemaker. Alma was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Alma enjoyed baking for her family and for all the children she babysat over the years. She was in her glory when she was taking care of children. She liked to crochet and loved spending time with her family and friends. Alma is survived by two daughters, Susan L. Rusher of Pleasant Gap and Cindy A. Rusnak of Bellefonte. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Nichole Rhoades-Arce and her husband, Thomas, Edwin Rhoades and his girlfriend, Wendy Goodyear, Grant Kline Jr. and his wife, Libby, Rebecca Rusher, Mark Rusnak and his wife, Michaella, and Taylor Rusnak and four great-grandchildren: Trevor Rhoades, Owen Rhoades, Mila Rusnak, and Ava Rusnak. Along with her parents and husband, Alma was preceded in death by an infant son, George W. Martz, Jr., one daughter, June C. Rhoades, two brothers, Harold Bradford and Phillip Bradford, two sisters, June Bubeck and Nancy Kline, and son in law Harry Rusher. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11am at the church with Pastor Rebecca Horn officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HOPE Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

