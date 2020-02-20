Alma (Grove) Rider June 15, 1934 February 18, 2020 Alma Grove Rider, 85, of Bellefonte passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on June 15, 1934, in Jacksonville, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Velda (Burris) Grove. She was married to Kermit Rider, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2013. Alma was a 1951 gradate of Bellefonte High School. She and her husband, Kermit, were long time dairy farmers in Zion. She is survived by one son, Gary L. Rider (Sharon) and one daughter, Karen L. Rider (Richard). Also surviving are two grandchildren, Megan Van Orden (Travis) and Korey Rider (Chelsea), and four great grandchildren, Katie Van Orden, Abbie Van Orden, Theo Rider, and Tessa Rider. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Bernice Ammerman, Hazel Peters, Howard Grove, Alice Grove, Ethel Hoy, Melvin Grove and Harold Grove. Alma was a member of the former Buffalo Run United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She enjoyed sharing times with her friends and neighbors. She especially enjoyed baking. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family and making memories with her grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Centre Crest Nursing Home and Asera Hospice for the care provided to their precious mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alma's memory to Centre Crest at 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2020