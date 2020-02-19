Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aloisia Oppel "Lou" Henry. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 820 Westerly Parkway State College , PA View Map Burial Following Services Pine Hall Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Aloisia "Lou" Oppel Henry September 30,1930-February 16,2020 Aloisia "Lou" Henry 89, passed from this life at Wynd- ham Green-hills Village in State College from complications of congestive heart failure. Born in Ansbach Germany, she was the sixth of ten children to Johann and Walburga Oppel (Deininger). Following her schooling in Germany, Lou moved to Aachen to become an apprentice hatmaker, and it was here that she went on to become a skilled seamstress. In 1955 Lou came to the United States with her young son to join her husband Ronald Lee Henry in Pine Grove Mills. After taking a few years off to raise her three young children, Lou was hired on as a seamstress for Mr. Charles shop in State College. Later, she went to work as a data processor for Corning Glass Works. After retirement, Lou became bored and started working part time at Balfurd Cleaners as a service representative. Lou was an involved member of Our Lady of Victory Church where she volunteered in several different capacities. She was always active and physically fit, and taking long walks and joining a gym class in her later years were two of her passions. She was an avid reader and loved keeping up on world affairs. Spending time with her family was very important to her. She enjoyed making many Sunday meals for her family and having sleepovers with her grandchildren. She also travelled extensively throughout Europe with her German family. Lou is survived by two children, Ronald John Henry of Osceola Mills and Constance Fogelsanger (Robert) of State College. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Joseph Henry in 1992. Also preceding her in death were five brothers, Karl, Hans, Josef, Adolf and Werner Oppel. Additionally, two sisters preceded her in death, Elsa Oppel and Anni Johnson. Her remaining two sisters; Renate Gaukel and Walli Kopping still reside in Ansbach, Germany. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Hall Cemetery. Contributions in Lou's name can be made to 365 Hospice, 220 Regent Court Suite E-2, State College, PA 16801.

