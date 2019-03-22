Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda L. Baker. View Sign

Amanda L. Baker May 8, 1957 - March 17, 2019 Amanda L. Baker, 61, of Boals burg, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born in Thorndale, PA. She attended Coatesville HS where she was a softball athlete, and a passionate student of art. She attended the Tyler School of Art after high school. When thinking of Mandy, she is remembered as courageous, strong, brilliant, creative, humble and kind. She was grounded, yet always positive and optimistic, hale, wryly witty, down to earth, self-sufficient and persevering. Amanda was a research engineer in Materials Science at Penn State for twenty years. She was an integral part of the success of students, postdoctoral fellows, visiting scientists, and faculty. Amanda had an artistic as well as a technical love of ceramics, and this, supported by her intelligence and problem solving abilities, led to many important contributions to her department, and collaborations with countries all over the world. She published 33 papers and was named on several significant patents for Penn State. Amanda won the 2016 E.C. Henry Best Paper Award of the American Ceramic Society. Mandy was a highly skilled ceramic artist, specializing in perfectly crafted functional stoneware. She created her own vibrant glazes, another blending of her knowledge of science and art. She taught pottery for SCASD Community Education for several years. Mandy was an ardent gardener, knowing to time her plantings to create a never-ending display of beautiful flowers. She provided enough produce to feed numerous friends and family; her largest garden accomplishment was a three pound Amish Yellow tomato, the size of a dinner plate. A lover of the great outdoors, Mandy enjoyed camping, and everything about the ocean: swimming, boating, fishing, sunbathing. Her family had a house near Toms River, NJ, a life-long favorite gathering spot for friends and family. A national park enthusiast, Mandy and her wife Marilyn traveled to over a dozen American National Parks and also traveled extensively in Canada. Together they enjoyed discovering novel experiences in new places, including exotic foods and restaurants, and many art museums. Mandy's family away from home were her close friends here and in Philadelphia, her Boalsburg neighborhood cohorts, many associates in TLC, and her women's book group of 30 years. The 300 books the group shared, along with births, weddings, cronings, Christmas and Passover gatherings, filled her with familial joy. Amanda is survived by her loving, devoted wife of 36 years, Marilyn Goldfarb, Marilyn's family, her mother Geraldine Baker, her brother James Baker and his wife Sylvia Baker, her sister Maggie Adams and her husband Chuck Adams, her aunt Betty Baker, her cousins Beth and Bruce Baker, her niece Lauren Baker, her nephews Michael and Jason Arles, and her nephews Charlie, Beau, Jack, and Ben Adams. Amanda was predeceased by her father, Jack Baker. Though she and Marilyn had no children, they have been the "parents" of six dogs over their 36 years together. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Sunday, March 31 at 2pm at the Boalsburg Fire Hall (113 E Pine Street, Boalsburg PA). Come and share memories of Mandy. In lieu of sending flowers, please plant some in your garden to honor her, and share them with your neighbors and friends, as Mandy did. Online condolences may be made to the family at

