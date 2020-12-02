Amy Katherine "Kitty" Reiber
December 9, 1920 - November 29, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Amy Katherine "Kitty" Reiber, 99, of Bellefonte, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Centre Crest.
Born December 9, 1920, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Amy Boorse Clements. On August 15, 1943 she married William H. Reiber, who preceded her in death on August 29, 1981.
She is survived by one son, William F. "Bill" Reiber and his partner Kathleen Flannery of State College. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas Reiber on April 13, 1998; and a sister, Ella Mae Elsasses.
Kitty graduated from Olney high school in Philadelphia in 1938. She worked as the office manager of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 42 years before her retirement in 2008. She was president of the Altar Society.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating.
Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church at 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801 or to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School at 800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801.
The family would like to thank Centre Crest for their dedicated care and support during Kitty's stay there.
