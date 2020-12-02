1/1
Amy Katherine "Kitty" Reiber
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Katherine "Kitty" Reiber
December 9, 1920 - November 29, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Amy Katherine "Kitty" Reiber, 99, of Bellefonte, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Centre Crest.
Born December 9, 1920, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Amy Boorse Clements. On August 15, 1943 she married William H. Reiber, who preceded her in death on August 29, 1981.
She is survived by one son, William F. "Bill" Reiber and his partner Kathleen Flannery of State College. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas Reiber on April 13, 1998; and a sister, Ella Mae Elsasses.
Kitty graduated from Olney high school in Philadelphia in 1938. She worked as the office manager of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 42 years before her retirement in 2008. She was president of the Altar Society.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating.
Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church at 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801 or to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School at 800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801.
The family would like to thank Centre Crest for their dedicated care and support during Kitty's stay there.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved