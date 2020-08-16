1/1
Andrea Joy North
Andrea Joy North 11 August 1969 28 July 2020 Andrea Joy North (11 August 1969 28 July 2020), beloved wife of Matthew North of Tucson, AZ and beloved daughter of Paul and Judy Todd of Greenville, IN (formerly of State College, PA), died suddenly and unexpectedly in Portland, ME while driving a guest to the Manchester, NH airport from her family summer residence in Ellsworth, ME. She was educated at State College and Lower Merion High Schools in Pennsylvania and obtained BS and MBA degrees from the University of Arizona. Many will remember her as a competitive gymnast. In September 1997 she married Matthew North, her husband of 23 years. She is also survived by siblings, Kevin, Dana and Trevor Todd; step-daughter, Rachael Colley; daughters, Victoria and Alexandria North; granddaughters, Penelope and Adelyn Colley; and numerous other relatives. She was very active in St. Andrew's church's mission to the local Tucson community. A memorial service will take place in Tucson at a date to be determined. Contributions may be made In memory of Andrea Joy North to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church mission committee, 7650 North Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. https://www.sapctucson.org/giving/

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
