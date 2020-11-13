Andrew "Andy" Isola

September 24, 1943 - October 27, 2020

Port Matilda, Pennsylvania - Andrew James Isola, "Pop Pop", 77, of Port Matilda, PA passed away on October 27th, 2020 due to complications with COVID-19.

Andy was born in Woodside, New York on September 24, 1943 to parents Ernest and Muriel Isola. He had no siblings and grew up in a one-bedroom apartment where he slept on the couch. He enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from high school in 1961. He qualified as a Cryptologic Technician and became part of a special project called Classic Wizard which enabled him to travel all over the world from Edzell, Scotland to Subic Bay in the Philippines. The work of the Cryptologic community was an integral part of helping end the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

He married Beatrice Isola in 1967. Their family had the opportunity to live at various military bases around the world. While working full time, he was able to obtain his BS in Technology and Management from the University of Maryland. He retired from the Navy in 1982 as a Chief Warrant Officer (CWO2) and settled his family in State College, PA where he started his second career at HRB Singer/Raytheon as a project manager servicing government contracts. Andy enjoyed and excelled at his work. After he retired in 2006, Andy spent the remaining years of his life traveling in his RV, golfing, hunting for a good bargain and enjoying time with his family and friends. He loved his weekly outings with his friends at Mountain View Country Club in the summer as well as the Pensacola Base golf course in the winter, not to mention the countless golf trips with friends up and down the east coast.

Andy is survived by his son James Andrew Isola and wife Cheryl Isola as well as daughter Kristi Isola Morgan and her husband Melzer Morgan. Andy has five grandchildren that he loved dearly, Erik Isola, Kelly Isola, Lily Morgan, Adron Morgan, and Mylo Morgan. We will miss his playful antics, generosity and continuous support and love. He was always willing to lend a helpful hand serving Thanksgiving dinners to the active military that were unable to go home or to a friend or a family member that needed his help.

A special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Mt. Nittany Medical Center who cared for Andy in the COVID quarantine unit and being his family when we could not be there. You are truly appreciated.

There is no planned memorial service at this time, but we plan to hold one next summer or fall after the pandemic. We ask that you please continue to wear your masks and practice social distancing to keep each other safe. Do the right thing and keep all of the Pop Pop's in this world safe. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. ( www.nmcrs.org )





