Andrew "Andy" John Sottile, Jr. Andrew "Andy" John Sottile, Jr., 67, of State College, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his home. Born February 21, 1951, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Andrew John Sottile, Sr. and Genevieve Mary Scandaliato Sottile. He married Marianne Port on October 10, 1987, in Mechanicsburg, PA. He is survived by his wife; his sister, Michelene Sottile-Jackson (Edward) of Baldwin, MD; and nephews, Andrew Sottile, Justin Sottile, and Michael Sottile. Andy graduated from Calvert Hall College in 1969 and received his Bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1974. He played bass guitar for Sweet Pain and Tahoka Freeway, popular State College bar bands in the 70s and 80s. He was an Audio Systems Engineer for Clair Global, Lititz, PA, from 1985 until his death. Andy toured and worked with prominent artists in the music industry, and traveled the world several times on concert tours. For the last ten years, he toured with James Taylor and His All-Star Band. Andy enjoyed Civil War history and battlefields, baseball, music, and doing NYT crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Tennessee Squire Association and Friends of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. Friends will be received at 11:30 a.m. on March 9, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, State College, and a memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Carol Thomas Cissel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Centre Wildlife Care ( centrewildlifecare.org ) or to your local food bank. (Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

