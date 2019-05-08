Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Pillot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Pillot April 1, 1934May 5, 2019 Andrew Pillot, fondly known as "Bo", of Grassflat, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his residence. Born April 1, 1934 in Munson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Veronica Gregus Pillot. On May 21, 1955 at the First Lutheran Church, Grassflat, he married Shirley Nelson Pillot, who survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Howard A. Pillot and wife Christina, State College; Nels A. Pillot and wife Susan, Philipsburg; Neil J. Pillot and wife Karen, Thompsontown; Kathryn Urbaniak and husband Steven, Newtown and Ellen Braucht and husband Andrew, Coburn; ten grandchildren; one step-grandchild and two step-great-grandchildren. He was last of his generation. Mr. Pillot was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse. He had worked for Cerro Metal Products, Bellefonte for forty-one years; was a Forest Fire Warden for over fifty years; a telegraph operator for the Grand Trunk Western Railroad, MI and worked for the NY Central Railroad in PA. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Pillot was a member of the L.O.O.M. #941, Grassflat. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, was an avid Boston Bruins and Green Bay Packers fan; loved woodworking and playing goalie for a local hockey team. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5-8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat and at the church, one hour prior to service on Friday. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, with Pastor Vicki Beilfuss officiating. He will be laid to rest in Grassflat Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, PO Box 192, Lanse, PA 16849.

