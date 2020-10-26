Anna Jean Barnard October 21, 1925-October 23, 2020 Anna Jean Barnard, 95, of Philipsburg, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. Anna was born on October 21, 1925, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Anna (Boone) Sauers. She was a 1943 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Anna was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg. She was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church Women. She was employed as a cafeteria cook & cashier throughout her working career with the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. She retired after 41 years of service. She also served the school selling tickets for high school football games. Anna was married on July 8, 1942, to William D. Barnard, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1993. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis S. Stevenson, in addition to her parents. Anna is survived by two daughters, Donna J. Wasilko and her husband, George and Patti A. Barnard, all of Philipsburg; four grandchildren, George Wasilko, Jr. and his wife, Christina, William D. Wasilko and his wife, Monica, Nicholas J. Wasilko and his wife, Jill and Matthew P. Wasilko and his wife, Renee; her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous other extended family members. She was affectionally known as "Nana" by her family, the generations of students she met during her employment at the school and throughout her entire neighborhood. Anna enjoyed shopping; she and her husband were avid golfers; and she enjoyed eating out with her close circle of girlfriends. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery. Because of her service to her church and school, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Anna's memory to the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Foundation, C/O Michael Conte, 200 Short Street, Philipsburg, Pa 16866 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Women, C/O Diane Twist, 401 Laura Street, Philipsburg, Pa 16866. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com
