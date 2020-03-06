Annabelle (Miller) McKinley Wills June 29, 1923 March 4, 2020 Annabelle (Miller) McKin- ley Wills, 96, of Hughes- ville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Wolf Run Village Senior Living Community in Hughesville. Born in Coleville on June 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William John and Emma (Smith) Miller. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Corp. Francis C. McKinley, Jr., on June 19, 1979. On July 5, 1991, she was remarried to Lorne Wills, who preceded her in death on April 2, 2008. Annabelle was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked for Jostens in the Quality Assurance Department for 20 years until her retirement. She is survived by her six children, Elizabeth Mothersbaugh, of Muncy, Pennsylvania, Bobbette Lutz, of Dover, Delaware, Michael McKinley, of Fountain, Colorado, William McKinley, of Copperas Cove, Texas, Gary McKinley, of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, and Samuel McKinley, of Millmont, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. In addition to her first and second husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings. Annabelle was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Muncy. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Watsontown Chapter #282. She was an avid Phillies baseball fan and loved collecting angel figurines. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband, Francis McKinley, Jr., at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wolf Run Village Senior Living Community at 3750 Route 220, Hughesville, PA 17737. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2020