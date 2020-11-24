Annabelle Persia

September 12, 1941 - November 17, 2020

State College, Pennsylvania - Annabelle Frye Persia, 79, of Boalsburg died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Born on September 12, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Martin Frye and Helen R. (Herman) Frye. In 1974 she married Dominic M. Persia with whom she had one son Michael E. Persia of Christiansburg, VA.

Along with her son Michael, Annabelle is survived by two sisters, Sylvia King of Pleasant Gap and Marie Eysenbach and her husband Kurt of Alexandria and their families.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Tom King.

Growing up Annabelle enjoyed riding and working with horses and had a lifelong love of animals. She also enjoyed traveling, knitting, crochet and playing cards and games. Above all she loved her family. Annabelle retired from the Graduate School at Penn State University after celebrating over 35 years of employment with the University.

The family would like to recognize the enduring support and love of her niece Nina King along with the rest of Annabelle's friends and family.

A celebration of Annabelle's life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, Annabelle would appreciate donations to Eagle Valley Personal Care Home Memorial Garden Fund, PO Box 8969, Milesburg, PA 16853, where her niece, Vickie, resides.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store